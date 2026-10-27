The band, with a string of hits to their name, will perform for the first time in India when they take to the stage for the event on November 17

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Take That have been named as performers at the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize awards ceremony being held in Mumbai.

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The band, with a string of hits to their name, will perform for the first time in India when they take to the stage for the event on November 17 alongside a host of Indian stars. The group said: “We’ve been lucky enough to perform in some incredible places around the world over the past 35 years, but India is somewhere we’ve always dreamed of bringing our music. “To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our planet, is really special. “As we’ve seen the world over, music has an exquisite way of bringing people together, and we can’t wait to share that magic with the Earthshot Prize and the world from Mumbai. We’re ready for a night we’ll never forget.”

Prince William founded Earthshot to recognise and scale up ideas to help repair the planet, with five winning finalists each awarded £1 million each year to develop their ideas. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty

The celebratory gala in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, will feature Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley. Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform for the 5,000 guests, and the ceremony will be hosted by filmmaker and presenter of The Traitors India, Karan Johar. Take That’s performance will come a few days ahead of the release of their latest album, Dreamers, three years after Take That soared to the top of the charts with 2023’s This Life. Formed in 1989 in Manchester, Take That were originally made up of Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams. The boyband enjoyed five years of success with tracks such as Pray, Relight My Fire and Back For Good, but they split in 1996 a year after Williams left.

The celebratory gala in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, will feature Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty

The group reformed in 2006 and has continued to perform and release music, now as a trio comprising Barlow, Donald and Owen. Barlow said on Instagram recently that Dreamers had been “two years in the making”, adding: “It’s been a good one. No rush. Lots of quality writing time.” The prince founded the environmental prize to recognise and scale up ideas to help repair the planet, with five winning finalists each awarded £1 million each year to develop their ideas. He has managed to attract a host of famous names to the cause, from Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett to broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough and former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

(L-R) Seu Jorge, Anitta, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kylie Minogue, and Shawn Mendes attend The Earthshot Prize Awards 2025. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty