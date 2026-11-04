Democratic candidate James Talarico is projected to win his seat in the Texas Senate - a US Midterms upset of seismic proportions.

Talarico, the son of a preacher, defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race in what has been described as one of the greatest wins in Democratic history.

A Republican stronghold, Talarico will become the first Democratic senator to hold Texas since 1988.

It's a win that's been described as a "pristine moment" for the Democrats by LBC's Lewis Goodall, speaking from a watch party in Texas.

Talarico’s victory will come as the ultimate humiliation for Trump, in a state that was all but a pipe dream for the party in recent years.

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