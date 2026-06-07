Mark Orabiyi, who went by the stage name of Talay Riley, was described as a "beloved son, brother, uncle and friend"

Mark Orabiyi, 35, died after the stabbing. Picture: Met Police

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a singer-songwriter who was stabbed to death in the garden of a London property.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Orabiyi, 35, was found by emergency services with stab wounds in a garden on o Pankhurst Avenue, east London, on Friday morning. Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Orabiyi, who went by the stage name of Talay Riley, was pronounced dead on arrival to hospital. The Met Police said on Sunday that while a formal identification is yet to take place, the victim's family are being supported by specialist officers. Read more: Three more charged over Southampton protests following murder of Henry Nowak Read more: Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in 'large fight' as police arrest two in attempted murder probe

Pankhurst Avenue in east London. Picture: Google

A second man, in his 20s, was also taken to hospital and treated for stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening. Two men, aged 27 and 24, and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. The 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were released with no further action. The 27-year old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries. The musician previously toured with artists including Skepta, Usher and Trey Songz in both the UK and US. Paying tribute, Mark’s family said: "Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. "He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. "His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace."