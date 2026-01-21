Sir Ben Wallace could not rule out whether the members of the terror group slipped through the vetting process.

Afghan Taliban militants may have been let into Britain, says a former defence secretary. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Taliban members may have been accidentally granted asylum by the UK government during the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, a former defence secretary has claimed.

Sir Ben Wallace refused to rule out whether the members of the terror group slipped through the vetting process unnoticed after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan sparked frenzied efforts to evacuate Kabul. Speaking to the Commons defence committee as part of an inquiry into the Afghan data leak scandal, Sir Ben admitted we "didn’t get everything right" during the mass evacuation. Lincoln Jopp, the Tory MP for Spelthorne, asked Sir Ben on Tuesday: "Do you think that we probably did let some Taliban in?" Sir Ben replied: "I’m sure in a large-scale evacuation we didn’t get everything right, but ultimately we tried to vet and did as much as we could and that’s where we got the leak." Read more: MoD knew risks of using inappropriate data systems before Afghan leak, MPs say Read more: Elderly couple released by Taliban 'would like to go back to Afghanistan', lawyer claims

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, a leaked Ministry of Defence (MoD) list exposed the details of thousands of Afghans who had applied for asylum under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) - a scheme that offers sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations during the conflict. The leak, uncovered by LBC, cost the UK £7billion over five years. The Government spent nearly two years using an unprecedented superinjunction to prevent the public from learning about the catastrophic breach. “What I can’t talk about is the ARR (Afghanistan Response Route), when the ARAP morphed after I’d left, and what they did under the pressure of that leak and whether people dropped the bar.” Sir Ben said he was “determined” that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) oversaw the ARAP mission. He insisted it was separate from the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), aimed at offering asylum for vulnerable people including women, children and minority groups. “The Home Office was always very keen to blur the two and I didn’t want to blur the two,” said Sir Ben. But he added that the move did cause the MoD to “effectively design and make immigration databases from scratch”. “Maybe, in retrospect, I should have just handed it over and let the Home Office run its own immigration system. I think none of us in this room are ever impressed with the Home Office immigration system under any government, so I think it was rather better to just run it ourselves,” he admitted. The 2022 leak saw a soldier at Regent's Park barracks send a spreadsheet with what they thought was a small number of applicants' names to trusted Afghan contacts.