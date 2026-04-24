The UK Britain could enter talks with Taliban over a returns deal. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Natasha Clark

Britain could enter talks with the Taliban to coordinate a returns deal for failed asylum seekers, the Home Secretary has suggested.

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Shabana Mahmood said “discussions are happening in government” about how best to work with the Afghan regime, which Britain doesn’t yet recognise. The Home Secretary said she was looking closely at conversations that were happening elsewhere - as it was confirmed that Sweden and the EU Commission will hold talks with the Taliban government. According to government data, those from Afghanistan are one of the largest nationalities making the dangerous Channel crossing to come to the UK - making up more than 10 per cent of all arrivals. Ms Mahmood suggested this week that discussions are happening in the UK government on next steps. She said: “We're monitoring very closely what is happening in terms of other countries, other partners of our own, whether that's European partners or others, and conversations they are having with other countries, including Afghanistan.

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood delivers a speech prior to renew the Sandhurst treaty. Picture: Getty

"We'll continue to monitor that work. “I'm not going to get into any additional discussions that are happening in government. "We'll have more to say about that in the future. "But of course we monitor closely and we work with our partners as well in terms of the efforts that we all need to make collectively to try and get agreements around the world." Almost 42,000 people arrived by small boat last year.

Afghans make up more than 10% of those arriving to the UK by small boat. Picture: Alamy

Last month the Home Secretary suspended student visas from Afghanistan and a string of other nations in a bid to try to clamp down on visa-fraud. Government data has revealed that 39 per cent of the 100,000 asylum seekers in 2025 claimed their status after arriving in the UK legally - such as on a student visa. That number is triple what it was five years ago. LBC went to France with the Home Secretary this week to see her sign a new £660million, three-year deal with the French which she says will help step up work to stop people from making the crossing.

Britain's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood walks with France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and french Police officers. Picture: Getty

SShabana Mahmood attends a presentation of the operational resources used to counter illegal immigration. Picture: Getty