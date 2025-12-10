Four young men were given rehabilitation by the Taliban for "promoting foreign culture" after they took to dressing up as characters from Peaky Blinders.

The men would don trench coats and flat caps to wander around the Jibrail township, in a southern province of Afghanistan, inspired by the Shelby family from the hit show Peaky Blinders.

People would stop them in the streets and take photos of them, and although there were some negative comments, the group was generally well-received.

However, the Taliban found their outfits to be "contrary to Islamic values and Afghan culture".

Saif-ur-Islam Khyber, a spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, said: "They were promoting foreign culture and imitating film actors in Herat, arrested, and a rehabilitation program started for them.

"Praise be to Allah, we are Muslims and Afghans; we have our own religion, culture, and values. Through numerous sacrifices, we have protected this country from the spread of harmful cultures, and now we are also defending it."