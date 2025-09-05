Paying Taliban to take migrants ‘vile perversion of Britishness’. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A former Army officer has branded any attempt to pay the Taliban to take people deported from the UK "a vile perversion of what it is to be British".

Former Army officer Robert Gallimore, who has branded any attempt to pay the Taliban to take people deported from the UK "a vile perversion of what it is to be British". Picture: Handout/PA Wire

Mr Gallimore spoke through the Freedom from Torture human rights charity as it erected a billboard outside Reform UK’s party conference in Birmingham on Friday. Ahead of the event, he said interpreters and Afghan soldiers he had fought alongside had been killed by the Taliban, adding: "If that’s the fate of those who stayed behind, what do you think the fate would be of those who fled and then are returned?" He said: "Having fought alongside the Afghan National Army I have seen first-hand the devastation that the Taliban has inflicted on ordinary people. "We fought against their cruelty and repression for many years. This is not an abstract enemy, but a brutal force responsible for unspeakable human suffering. "Farage’s plans to send people back to their torturers would be like the Kindertransport in reverse: a vile perversion of what it is to be British." He said the UK’s long-standing principle of opposing and condemning torture "must not be compromised" and is the "clearest moral line" which must not be crossed.

Nigel Farage raised the possibility of his party negotiating a returns agreement with the Afghan government. Picture: Getty