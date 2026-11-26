Taliban strips Afghan women of their names, replacing them with 'granny' or 'goat'
In the five years since they returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Taliban policies have been designed around 'the sole purpose of denying their humanity.'
The Taliban is believed to be stripping Afghan women of their names and replacing them with ‘granny’ or ‘goat’, according to Afghan news outlets.
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Women in the Balkh province are reportedly being referred to as “Bibi” – a term meaning “old woman” or “grandmother”.
The Taliban is believed to be ordering officials in northern Afghanistan to stop using women’s names in official documents, including medical records and prescriptions.
This is the latest move in the authorities’ widespread attempts to erase women’s identity, following sweeping restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist based in Germany, told El País that removing a woman’s name was a form of “dehumanisation”.
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“This is a systematic process of dehumanisation. When a regime replaces a woman’s name and gives her one of an animal, it is stripping her of her human soul and reducing her to a mere biological creature or the property [of a man],” she said.
Referring to the use of the name 'Bibi', Osmany clarifies: “in many cases, they are referred to in degrading terms associated with animals like ‘goat’ or ‘cow’."
In another Afghan custom, Osmany says women are presented in official documents as the “wife” or “daughter” or a male relative – and women’s names are not inscribed on tombstones.
When the Taliban first came to power between 1996 and 2001, the word “woman” was removed from street names and public spaces.
In the five years since they returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Taliban policies have been designed around what Osmany calls “the sole purpose of denying their humanity."
“The first step to dehumanising a person is to take away their name,” she tells El País.
She also points out the logistical nightmare that this presents, explaining: “Imagine a hospital where dozens of prescriptions and medical records are filed under the same name - Bibi - or a number,” she said.
“The risks of making medical errors are huge.”
This is further compounded by the Taliban’s ban on male doctors treating women and girls, and the ban on Afghan women from studying healthcare, which Osmany says means “depriving women of medical care.”
In 2017, Osmany launched the campaign ‘Where Is My Name?’, calling for women’s names to be included on official documents, including their children’s birth certificates.