In the five years since they returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Taliban policies have been designed around 'the sole purpose of denying their humanity.'

This is the latest move in the authorities’ widespread attempts to erase women’s identity, following sweeping restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Picture: WAKIL KOHSAR/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Taliban is believed to be stripping Afghan women of their names and replacing them with ‘granny’ or ‘goat’, according to Afghan news outlets.

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Women in the Balkh province are reportedly being referred to as “Bibi” – a term meaning “old woman” or “grandmother”. The Taliban is believed to be ordering officials in northern Afghanistan to stop using women’s names in official documents, including medical records and prescriptions. This is the latest move in the authorities’ widespread attempts to erase women’s identity, following sweeping restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist based in Germany, told El País that removing a woman’s name was a form of “dehumanisation”. Read more: Taliban crackdown on rights ‘suffocating’ women – Amnesty Read more: Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen five years after the group's return to power

“This is a systematic process of dehumanisation. When a regime replaces a woman’s name and gives her one of an animal, it is stripping her of her human soul and reducing her to a mere biological creature or the property [of a man],” she said. Referring to the use of the name 'Bibi', Osmany clarifies: “in many cases, they are referred to in degrading terms associated with animals like ‘goat’ or ‘cow’." In another Afghan custom, Osmany says women are presented in official documents as the “wife” or “daughter” or a male relative – and women’s names are not inscribed on tombstones. When the Taliban first came to power between 1996 and 2001, the word “woman” was removed from street names and public spaces. In the five years since they returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Taliban policies have been designed around what Osmany calls “the sole purpose of denying their humanity."