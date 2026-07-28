Caller Sarah tells Nick Ferrari that we need a 'better tax system' where wealthy people have the option to ‘invest’ in their community.

It comes as LBC has been told that dozens of the UK’s richest people are already preparing to leave the UK amid fears that Andy Burnham could introduce widespread changes to the tax system.

Speculation is mounting that the new prime minister and his chancellor, John Healey, could turn to taxes on assets to help deliver on the new government’s priorities, including providing extra cost-of-living support to families and financing an expansion in the UK’s social housing stock.

The new prime minister has indicated he is looking to deliver a greater level of “fairness” in the tax system, suggesting taxes on work are currently too high.

This has led to suggestions that he could raise the rate of capital gains tax in line with income tax or possibly introduce a wealth tax.