Londoners are seen waiting for a bus under the rain as tube workers go on strike on September 10, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Talks will be held on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a dispute which led to the Tube strikes last week, bringing the city to a standstill and causing chaos for commuters.

Commuters cross London Bridge early in the morning of September 8, 2025. Picture: Getty

The union has signalled acceptance of a 3.4% pay offer, but the dispute over working hours remains. The RMT is campaigning for a cut in the working week from 35 to 32 hours, warning its members are suffering from fatigue because of shift patterns and reductions in staff numbers. London Underground has previously said the cut in hours would be unaffordable and has denied there are fewer staff on the Underground. General secretary Eddie Dempsey has said the union is prepared to negotiate a timescale for a cut in hours rather than achieve it immediately, after saying last week that industrial relations on the Underground had "totally collapsed". "I am hopeful, I'm almost optimistic but I've seen a few negotiations go wrong. I think we'll make some progress in these discussions,” Mr Dempsey told the BBC. He added: "I think it would be remarkably foolish if we get the cold shoulder at the first meeting from TfL.

Commuters battle through Westminster on bikes at rush hour on September 09, 2025. Picture: Getty