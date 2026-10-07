Broadband used to be a convenience.

Now it is an essential service.

We use it for work, banking, shopping, accessing public services, contacting family and running businesses. Vulnerable customers may depend on connected medical alarms and emergency services.

So TalkTalk's near-collapse should concern us for reasons that go far beyond one company getting into financial trouble.

BT has stepped in to buy TalkTalk out of administration in a rescue reportedly worth around £400 million, protecting services used by approximately 2.5 million customers.

But the most striking part of the story is the Government’s warning that a sudden failure could have created a “genuine risk to life and public services” because of the critical connections TalkTalk supports.

That should make us ask a very simple question.

If broadband is now important enough that its failure could put lives at risk, why don’t consumers have a proper safety net when a provider collapses?

When an energy supplier fails, there is a formal Supplier of Last Resort system designed to keep the lights on and move customers to another provider.

Telecoms does not have an equivalent comprehensive mechanism.

Instead, we can end up relying on somebody stepping in at the last minute.

That is not good enough for an essential service.

There is also a competition problem here.

BT may have prevented serious disruption, but allowing one of the biggest players in the telecoms market to become even bigger inevitably raises questions about competition.

So regulators can find themselves trapped between two bad outcomes: allow further consolidation, or risk millions of customers losing access to a vital service.

Consumers should not be put in that position.

We need a clear, pre-agreed continuity regime for broadband and phone services so that if a major provider fails, customers know their service will continue automatically.

And TalkTalk customers should also be alert to another risk: scams.

Events like this are perfect for fraudsters. Customers may receive convincing calls, emails or texts claiming they need to “move to BT”, update payment details or make an urgent payment.

For now, customers should not panic or cancel Direct Debits simply because ownership has changed.

The bigger lesson is obvious.

Broadband is no longer optional infrastructure.

It is essential infrastructure.

And our consumer protection system needs to start treating it that way.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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