The UK needs to take its defence and security seriously or "be sorry later", the chair of the defence select committee has said, warning that Trump is "not as interested" in European security.

Tan Dhesi, Labour MP for Slough, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it was "embarrassing" that the UK couldn't bring one Royal Navy asset to the Gulf region, despite seeing preparations being made by the United States for the conflict with Iran.

Warship HMS Dragon arrived in the eastern Mediterranean on Monday almost three weeks after its deployment was first announced.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the destroyer would leave the UK for the Mediterranean earlier this month, after RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus was hit by a drone.

Mr Dhesi emphasised that the country is still not investing enough in defence and the UK needs to "meet the moment".

He was among a group of senior MPs to grill the Prime Minister about defence and the war with Iran and its impact on the UK on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Iran fires missiles at Israel hours after Trump hails 'constructive' talks

Read more: Reeves to lay out plans to protect Brits from Iran war rip-offs

He told LBC: "We were seeing preparations by Donald Trump, the ramping up of military presence in an arrival around Iran in the region, and unfortunately, it was embarrassing that we couldn't even muster one single Royal Navy asset into the region.

"And I think that, along with the fact that we've got half a billion pounds worth of submarine maintenance which has had to be postponed due to a lack of dry dock facilities, all of that illustrates just how underprepared and under-resourced our armed services are.

"We need to invest in our defence now, otherwise we'll be sorry later."