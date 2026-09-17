Irish PM set to be first international leader to visit No 10 North
Micheál Martin will visit Manchester on Friday, where he is expected to discuss the relationship between the UK and Ireland with Andy Burnham
The Taoiseach will be the first international leader to visit No 10 North, as Andy Burnham prepares to host him in Manchester.
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The Prime Minister and Micheál Martin will discuss strengthening the relationship between the UK and Ireland in their first official meeting since Mr Burnham was appointed.
Both leaders are likely to focus on shared objectives between the two countries, including improving security and trade, providing support to Ukraine and working with the European Union as Dublin continues its presidency of the EU.
The visit comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Liverpool and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte came to Oxford this week.
Ahead of Mr Martin’s arrival in Manchester on Friday, Mr Burnham said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the Taoiseach as the first international leader to visit No10 North - this is a historic moment and a proud day for Manchester.
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“No 10 North is all about creating opportunities for working people, and our partnership with Ireland as we improve the lives of people in both of our countries is a key part of that.
“There is so much we can achieve together: from our shared commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, to trade, to working with Europe and supporting Ukraine.
“We are the closest of friends, and I look forward to further strengthening that friendship.”
After spending time at No 10 North, the leaders will then visit a local Irish community centre to meet with representatives from the Irish community in Greater Manchester.
The meeting comes just days after US President Donald Trump had a meeting with the Taoiseach while in Dublin, where he said he would “love to see” a united Ireland.
Trump added that reunification would “happen eventually” and that the Taoiseach was “the right man over here to get it moving”.