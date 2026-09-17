The Taoiseach will be the first international leader to visit No 10 North, as Andy Burnham prepares to host him in Manchester.

The Prime Minister and Micheál Martin will discuss strengthening the relationship between the UK and Ireland in their first official meeting since Mr Burnham was appointed.

Both leaders are likely to focus on shared objectives between the two countries, including improving security and trade, providing support to Ukraine and working with the European Union as Dublin continues its presidency of the EU.

The visit comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Liverpool and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte came to Oxford this week.

Ahead of Mr Martin’s arrival in Manchester on Friday, Mr Burnham said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the Taoiseach as the first international leader to visit No10 North - this is a historic moment and a proud day for Manchester.

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