A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A high-profile volunteer recruitment drive targeting young adults could help tackle NHS waiting lists, according to a charity.

Helpforce said volunteers can have a “transformative impact on hospital efficiency” as it urged the Government to invest in the biggest hiring campaign since the pandemic. It comes as a YouGov poll found a third of 18 to 24-year-olds would consider giving up their time to volunteer in the NHS. According to Helpforce, around 100,000 people already volunteer for the health service. Many take on non-clinical “response” roles such as collecting medication from hospital pharmacies for patients, transporting blood samples and restocking cupboards with aprons, bedding and masks. Helpforce analysis suggests that for every 10,000 new response volunteers recruited, the NHS could gain around 1.1 million hours of productivity. Read more: Farage 'not to be trusted with healthcare,' says Streeting as he brands Reform plan to scrap ILTR 'disastrous' for NHS Read more: Starmer to announce NHS ‘online hospital’ that will help cut waiting lists

Helpforce chief executive, Amerjit Chohan. Picture: Helpforce/PA Wire

Amerjit Chohan, chief executive of Helpforce, said: “We call on the Government to invest in the biggest health volunteering recruitment drive since the pandemic, with a focus on attracting young adults into ‘response volunteer’ roles. “Evidence shows that this specific type of support can have a transformative impact on overall hospital efficiency – crucially leading to a reduction in the length of treatment waiting lists.” A survey of 2,173 adults in England, carried out by YouGov for Helpforce, found 24 per cent of people would consider volunteering for the NHS. This increased to 33 per cent among those aged 18 to 24. Mr Chohan claims this percentage is the equivalent to 1.9 million people. “Even if only 5 per cent could be enticed into volunteering roles, that would result in the NHS being bolstered by an additional 95,000 eager helpers, virtually doubling the size of the present volunteer force,” he said. The poll also found 67 per cent of people would back a major volunteer recruitment drive. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of 25 to 34-year-olds showed enthusiasm for volunteering, along with 23 per cent of 35 to 54-year-olds and 20 per cent of people aged 55 and over. Mr Chohan added: “After years of under-investment and deep-rooted system-level challenges, the NHS remains in crisis – despite the valiant efforts of its staff and legions of existing volunteers. “In communities, people feel the effects of unacceptably long waiting lists and chronically over-stretched services. A swathe of the public is evidently willing to step forward and do what they can to help. “While it may surprise many people that young adults appear to have the greatest level of enthusiasm, it perhaps shouldn’t, as numerous academic studies have shown that this generation possesses a deep sense of social responsibility. “There’s a huge opportunity for the Government to learn from our work with more than 100 NHS organisations and super-charge impact-led volunteering programmes that have already been proven at scale. Volunteering can’t solve all the NHS’s problems, but evidence shows it has a significant contribution to make.”

Henry Oliveira, 18, from west London, who started volunteering in 2023 when he was studying for his A-levels. Picture: Helpforce/PA Wire