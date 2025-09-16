Targeted drug that extends the life of people with lung cancer approved for NHS. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A targeted drug that extends the life of people with lung cancer has been approved for use on the NHS.

Durvalumab, also known as Imfinzi, is an immunotherapy that helps the body fight cancer and could benefit hundreds of patients in England with an aggressive form of the disease called limited-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This is when cancer is contained in a single area on one side of the chest and has not progressed following initial treatment with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. SCLC grows quickly and spreads to other areas of the body and most people have advanced disease by the time they are diagnosed. However, in about a third of people, the cancer is contained in a single area, making it suitable for the drug. Read more: NHS needs to recover hundreds of millions from overseas patients Read more: National inquiry launched into failures in NHS maternity and neonatal care across 14 hospital trusts

Symptoms of lung cancer, which has a poor prognosis, include breathlessness, coughing up blood, chest pain and weight loss. Just over 1,000 people in England are diagnosed with limited stage SCLC each year and it is estimated that 530 people could benefit from the new medicine. Durvalumab, from AstraZeneca, is given via a drip every two to four weeks. Clinical trial results show it significantly increased overall survival and progression-free survival in people where the cancer had not spread following chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Overall, people taking durvalumab typically survived for 55.9 months compared with 33.4 months for those taking a placebo. Meanwhile, the amount of time people had without the disease getting worse was 16.6 months for those on durvalumab and 9.2 months for those on placebo. There are no standard treatments for people with limited-stage SCLC that has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy, with only active monitoring of the disease currently offered. Surgery may be an option for some people but is not possible for most patients with the disease.

