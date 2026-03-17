Students queuing for antibiotics outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The 'unprecedented' deadly outbreak of meningitis that has hit the University of Kent has spread to France, health officials confirmed today.

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French authorities alerted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to a confirmed case of meningitis on Saturday in a student who had attended the University of Kent, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told MPs. He told MPs that 700 doses of “precautionary” antibiotics have been administered to young people who may be at risk of meningitis in Kent, and that vape sharing can spread the disease. So far two people have died, 11 are in hospital, and a total of 15 UK cases have been identified so far. Mr Streeting said: "It doesn't spread very easily. The bacteria is passed to others after a long period of close contact, for example with living with someone in shared accommodation, through prolonged kissing, or sharing vapes and drinks.

There are now 15 confirmed cases - and one in France. Picture: Alamy

"However, the symptoms are also easily mistaken for other common conditions, even for something like a hangover." The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) today announced that it will launch a vaccination programme for students who live at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent to slow the spread of a deadly outbreak of meningitis. The programme "may expand further" as the health body assesses risk to other groups, it added.

Hundreds of young people queuing at the university yesterday to get antibiotics. Picture: Alamy

It said in a statement: "Investigations have confirmed that some of the cases are group B meningococcal disease. "From 2015, the MenB vaccine has been available on the NHS as part of routine childhood immunisations and so those aged over 10 have not received it as part of the routine schedule. "Given the severity of the situation, a small targeted vaccination programme will begin starting with students resident at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent in the coming days. "The vaccination programme may be expanded further as UKHSA continues to asses any ongoing risk to other populations. "For now, the priority remains for those offered antibiotics to come forward as this is highly effective at preventing the disease and transmission." The number of confirmed UK cases has risen to 15. Pharmacies meanwhile have said they are experiencing a surge in bookings for private meningitis vaccines. Superdrug said bookings for its service are 65 times higher than a week ago.