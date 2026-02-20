A major setback for Donald Trump's economic and foreign policies has just been announced.

The US Supreme Court has struck down his sweeping global tariffs, which the American president imposed under an emergency powers law.

The high court ruled the International Emergency Economic Powers Act "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs".

The move comes as a major blow to the President who announced the measures last year.

His "Liberation Day" tariffs, revealed in April, included a baseline duty of 10% on all imports to the US and specific further tariffs of 15% to 50% on most countries, many of which were eventually renegotiated and lowered.

A Government spokesperson said: "This is a matter for the US to determine but we will continue to support UK businesses as further details are announced.

"The UK enjoys the lowest reciprocal tariffs globally, and under any scenario we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue.

"We will work with the Administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world."