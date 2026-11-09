Police sergeant denies 'improper relationships' with eight women - including abuse victim and two colleagues
Tarjinderjit Nizzer, who resigned as a neighbourhood sergeant with Derbyshire Police in February, is accused of committing the offences – including asking a woman for “selfies of her bottom” – while a serving officer.
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A former police sergeant who allegedly sought improper relationships with eight women, including two colleagues and a domestic abuse victim, has denied misconduct.
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Tarjinderjit Nizzer, who resigned as a neighbourhood sergeant with Derbyshire Police in February, is accused of committing the offences – including asking a woman for “selfies of her bottom” – while a serving officer.
The 57-year-old allegedly telephoned and messaged women, including calling some of them his “dream girl” and “halo girl”, and made inappropriate comments about a domestic violence victim’s body.
He faces eight counts of misconduct in public office relating to incidents said to have happened between January 2020 and November 2024.
The defendant is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by cancelling a traffic offence report and computer misuse.
Nizzer appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
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It is alleged he messaged a colleague while she was on holiday and repeatedly asked her to meet him at the gym or to go for a coffee “for the purpose of pursuing an improper sexual or emotional relationship”.
Nizzer also allegedly sent unsolicited emails to another officer, arranged to meet her under false pretences and made unwanted advances.
Judge Nirmal Shant KC told the defendant, of Sinfin, Derby, that he is expected to face trial on February 14 2028.
She told Nizzer: “That seems a long time away. The court will make some effort to see if there’s an earlier date.
“If it’s available, you will be called back in and told that date.”
Judge Shant said a pre-trial hearing will take place on January 8 next year before she granted Nizzer bail with the condition he does not contact any of the prosecution witnesses.