A former police sergeant who allegedly sought improper relationships with eight women, including two colleagues and a domestic abuse victim, has denied misconduct.

Tarjinderjit Nizzer, who resigned as a neighbourhood sergeant with Derbyshire Police in February, is accused of committing the offences – including asking a woman for “selfies of her bottom” – while a serving officer.

The 57-year-old allegedly telephoned and messaged women, including calling some of them his “dream girl” and “halo girl”, and made inappropriate comments about a domestic violence victim’s body.

He faces eight counts of misconduct in public office relating to incidents said to have happened between January 2020 and November 2024.

The defendant is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by cancelling a traffic offence report and computer misuse.

Nizzer appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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