Scots could get a national bank holiday the day after the national team's opening game in the World Cup against Haiti.

The match kicks off in the early hours of Sunday, June 14 at around 2am - and John Swinney says the Tartan Army should be allowed the chance to celebrate the following day by making it a bank holiday.

First Minister John Swinney has proposed the holiday for June 15 to mark Scotland’s participation in the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Read More: 'Sad, Sad Morning’: Martin O’Neill bemoans Celtic fallout as AGM abandoned amid chants of 'sack the board'

Read More: New Rangers boss Danny Rohl doesn't care if he wasn't club's first choice to replace Russell Martin

However the move would only affect staff directly employed by the Scottish government - like the St Andrews' Day bank holiday - it would not be compulsory for other employers to give it to their staff.

The proposal will also have to be rubber-stamped by the King.

Giving a speech in Glasgow about the year ahead - focusing on the Holyrood elections in May - John Swinney went on to say: "The whole nation will come to a standstill in June - even more so in July once we've seen off Brazil and progressed to the knockout stages.

"This is a moment 28 years in the waiting - and I want as many people as possible to share the occasion."

He added: “Scotland qualifying for the men’s World Cup was a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment, and the reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country.

“This year, we want to make the most of this huge opportunity for Scotland and ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s success.

“Not only is this an historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections.

“That is why I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be national bank holiday, so that – no matter the outcome of the match – we can all come together to share the occasion.”

Scotland is able to set distinct bank holidays from the rest of the UK, but they can only be made official by Royal proclamation. The FM is able to advise the Privy Council - an advisory board to the monarch - on proclamations for Scotland, which are formally signed off by the King.

Scotland also face Morocco in Boston on 19 June, and Brazil in Miami on 24 June. Both games kick off at 11pm.

John Swinney has previously said that the government would work with local authorities on extending pub opening hours during the World Cup.

