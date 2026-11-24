Lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate argue that without the identification of their accusers, the brothers can't defend themselves

The brothers have been held in custody in the US since their arrest in July. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Lawyers for the Tate brothers are fighting to block their extradition to the UK, as they argue that unless their accusers are identified, the brothers cannot defend themselves.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former professional kickboxers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, have been held in custody since their arrest in July. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The documents also argue the complainants did not come forward until years after the claimed conduct, “sometimes only after police sought her out, and only after Andrew and his brother, Tristan, became internationally famous internet personalities”. The extradition hearings had originally been due to be held last week, but were delayed until the new year after the brothers were granted more time to file their opposition to the move. Andrew Tate’s case will be heard on January 14 and Tristan’s on January 15 at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami. The judge had previously rejected a request by the pair to combine the proceedings.

Andrew Tate’s case will be heard on January 14 and Tristan’s on January 15 at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami. Picture: Lucian Alecu/Alamy

The Tates are also seeking to challenge their continued detention during the extradition process. The former professional kickboxers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, have been held in custody since their arrest in July. They were detained after further charges were brought against them by UK prosecutors. In court documents published last month, a detective with Bedfordshire Police set out the prosecution case against the brothers, alleging they groomed vulnerable women using a “lover boy” model of exploitation before forcing them into creating online pornography through threats and violence.

Andrew Tate, 39, faces a series of charges in the UK, including 10 counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is also accused of making and distributing indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornography. Charges against Tristan Tate, 38, include five counts of rape, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of sex trafficking and a sexual assault. They relate to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

Both men deny any wrongdoing. A court filing submitted by Andrew Tate’s legal team said neither the UK nor the US “identifies a single person” who has accused their client of a crime It added: “The Government has not submitted a sworn statement from any complainant, and the only account of what any complainant said that is before this court is a ‘summary of the evidence’ prepared by a Bedfordshire detective. “Nor does the Government dispute that each complainant first made her allegations several years after the conduct she alleges, sometimes only after police sought her out, and only after Andrew and his brother, Tristan, became internationally famous internet personalities.”

He is also accused of making and distributing indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornography. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

It said that on “the word of these anonymous accusers” the court is being asked to approve the extradition of an American citizen on a series of charges, some of which carry a life sentence. It went on: “Without their identities or the dates of the alleged offences, his hands are tied. More importantly, this court cannot assess ‘the reliability of the source’, which the probable cause standard requires.” The document concluded: “The court should decline to certify Andrew Tate’sextradition on all counts because certifying extradition on anonymous, unsworn allegations would deny him the due process he needs to defend against the charges. “In the alternative, the court should direct the United States to request the complainants’ identities and their recorded interviews from the United Kingdom… and to provide them to the court and to counsel, before ruling.”