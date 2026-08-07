Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been held in custody since their arrest last month.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are fighting extradition to the UK, where they face rape and sex trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyers have argued that the brothers should be released on bail because their “extraordinary notoriety and recognisability” would make it difficult for them to flee.

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Their legal team told a US court that the brothers' high public profile means any chance of them escaping detection would be “substantially reduced”. The former professional kickboxers are fighting extradition to the UK, where they face rape and sex trafficking charges. The pair, who have built a huge online following and are accused of promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity, hold both US and British citizenship. They have been in custody since their arrest last month after UK prosecutors brought further charges against them. A hearing on whether they should remain in prison during what could be a months-long extradition process is due to take place on August 13. Read more: What charges are Andrew and Tristan Tate facing? Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate expected to face court after Florida arrest

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been in custody since their arrest last month after UK prosecutors brought further charges against them. Picture: Alamy

One of the brothers' lawyers, Joe McBride, referenced the 250th anniversary of American independence from Britain in a post on X. He wrote: “Two hundred and fifty years ago, the British learned what happens when they lay hands on American liberty. “Apparently, the lesson needs repeating." “My clients are American citizens, and no warrant signed in Westminster outranks the Constitution of the United States. The King can kiss my Yankee a**.” In legal documents filed with a federal court in Miami, the brothers' lawyers argued for their release, saying: “The Tates’ extraordinary notoriety and recognisability is a special circumstance. “As a practical matter, it would be extraordinarily difficult for Andrew or Tristan to travel undetected or avoid attention, either from the press or law enforcement.

Attorneys Joseph McBride, right, and Jackie Perczek (left) are representing Andrew and Tristan Tate. Picture: Alamy

“The Tates are among the most recognisable public figures on the internet with a massive social media following.” Their lawyers have proposed that the brothers surrender their passports and wear location-monitoring devices as conditions of bail. Prosecutors have previously argued against their release, saying the brothers could flee and that they pose a danger to the community.

The Tate brother's lawyers have proposed that the brothers surrender their passports and wear location-monitoring devices as conditions of bail. Picture: Alamy