A man who threw a six-year-old boy off the Tate Modern’s 10th-storey balcony has been jailed for 16 weeks after attacking two nurses at Broadmoor hospital.

Jonty Bravery was found guilty of assaulting nurses Linda McKinlay and Kate Mastalerz after he kicked one in the thigh and clawed at the face of another in September 2024.

They had been trying to stop Bravery, who has to be supervised by three members of staff at all times, from climbing a ledge to throw himself from it, a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard.

The autistic 24-year-old was handed a life sentence, with a minimum 15-year term, for hurling a French boy from the gallery’s balcony in 2019 and is now being held at Broadmoor, a high-security psychiatric hospital, in Berkshire.

The boy survived the 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones.

