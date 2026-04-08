Emergency services, including police and the London Fire Brigade, descended on the Tate Modern this afternoon following reports of a suspicious package.

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A spokesperson for the LFB told LBC: "Firefighters have been called to assist police at an incident on Bankside.

The London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

Police attended the scene at around 11:30am.

Something serious happening at Tate Modern. The whole building has been closed off. 😮 pic.twitter.com/y2TxdoOxfq

A spokesperson for the LFB told LBC: "Firefighters have been called to assist police at an incident on Bankside.

"The Brigade was called at 11:30am.

"Two fire engines from Dowgate and Soho fire stations are at the scene."

Officers have now stood down.

A spokesperson for the Tate said: "A temporary cordon was put in place this morning while the emergency services removed a suspicious package found on the riverside.

"This meant that some of the entrances to Tate Modern were briefly inaccessible, but the gallery remained open and the cordon has since been removed."