British expats living in Dubai tax-free should pay to be protected by Britain, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has told LBC.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Sir Ed said we "should protect" those that have moved abroad as hundreds of Brits scramble to leave the Middle East as Iran unleashes retaliatory strikes across the region.

"I was really clear in the House that we absolutely owe a duty to them. They are British," he said.

But the Lib Dem leader doubled down on his comments made in the Commons on Monday, where he asked Sir Keir Starmer if he agreed that it was "only right" that British expats in the region "tart paying taxes to fund our Armed Forces just like the rest of us do".

"I think it's also a duty for the rest of our country that they pay their taxes," he told Andrew.

Sir Ed added: "And I think many people have been rather alarmed that we are now going to pay for them to be protected, rightly, but they should start paying."

"I think it's a complete principle that we can surely all agree with. If they benefit from that protection, they should contribute towards it.”