The Housing Secretary insisted the taxes were needed to help create the jobs to foster economic growth

Angela Rayner, Britain's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has admitted UK taxes are high, but defends the need for funding to support state services. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Housing secretary Angela Rayner has told LBC that although she thinks taxes are high in the UK, she believes they are justified in stimulating the economy.

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"I think taxes are quite high, but we've been really clear also of the investment, where that money's gone into," Ms Rayner told LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall. "So for example, with the National Insurance contributions, employers pay nothing for somebody under the age of 21, but we've been able to invest in our NHS, which has seen waiting lists come down." She added that the government had also released £10 billion of investment in social and affordable housing, which she assured listeners "will help our economy create the jobs that we need into the future". Read more: Labour sees another 'Burnham bounce' poll boost to 32% ahead of crunch budget week Read more: Police to reduce enforcement of minor tag breaches as early-release pressures mount

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, will deliver his first budget on October 28. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The discussion comes ahead of new Chancellor John Healey's first Budget, scheduled for October 28. The chancellor has already announced some policies which are anticipated by small business owners, and has said he will stick to the fiscal rules laid out by Sir Keir Starmer’s government. Mr Healey added that he wants the budget to serve both businesses and households - following the pledge by the Prime Minister this summer to provide "breathing room” to pubs and small businesses.

The Budget will be the first for Chancellor John Healey, under new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

Ms Rayner also addressed the challenges put forward by former Bank of England economist Andy Haldane that the UK is close to "being taxed out and maxed out in terms of borrowing", admitting that "borrowing has been high" but blaming it on the "terrible situation" they inherited. She also disagreed with the suggestion that the government should cut the size of the state and reduce taxes in order to generate growth, adding that if the public infrastructure is not developed appropriately, the results are problematic later down the line. "I think you need a thriving public realm as well as a thriving private sector. "The state invests in infrastructure like transport, education, housing, which allows for business to then grow and grow the economies in those areas.

Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, gives her speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

"In 2010, the Tory-led government brought in a wave of austerity, and we've seen our resilience and our public realm collapse - including in prisons, where we've not built the prisons, we've not built the reservoirs we need - and therefore the critical infrastructure, including grid connection for business, has completely completely failing to meet the demand for growth. "And that's why you have to invest in the public sector, as well as helping the private sector. She also disputed claims Labour were party that taxes the wealthy and business, referring the chancellors promises to cut business rates for businesses on the high street.

There is much speculation about the Budget as Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey has tightened security in order to prevent traditional leaks to the media ahead of time. Picture: Will Colebourne/Alamy