The scheme, which has already been laid out by the Government, will be expanded to include under-25s who have been claiming benefits for a year

UK Prime Minister Meets The Sultan Of Oman In Downing Street During State Visit. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The government is set to expand a taxpayer-funded scheme aimed at helping young people into work, with under-25s who have been claiming benefits for a year now set to be included.

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Forming part of Burnham's bid to tackle the growing Neets crisis, every 18 to 24-year-old who is not in education, employment, or training will be “guaranteed” a fully-funded, six-month job matched to their skills after 12 months on Universal Credit. Those figures are down from the current 18 months, according to figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Under the scheme, which will be rolled out nationwide from the end of November, the Government funds up to 25 hours of paid work a week at the relevant minimum wage. The reduction in the length of time a benefit claimant waits before becoming eligible for the programme will come into force in April next year, officials said. It comes after the author of a major forthcoming report on tackling the rise in youth unemployment said they deserve a legal “guarantee” of a route into work. Alan Milburn, whose recommendations will be published on Tuesday, told the BBC that the Government should have a duty to ensure young people have access to either training, work or employment support. Read more: Zelenskyy accuses SpaceX of lying over Starshield restrictions Read more: Tories ‘burned all our bridges’ in Brexit aftermath, Burnham says ahead of EU summit

Andy Burnham has pledged to expand the taxpayer-funded youth jobs scheme to tackle the Neets crisis. Picture: Uwe Deffner/Alamy

He suggested this might work similarly to the way that local councils have a legal responsibility to offer accommodation or advice to the homeless, or to accommodate children in care. The former Labour health secretary said previous employment schemes have been temporary and do not go far enough to tackle the problem of young people not in education, employment or training. The DWP’s existing scheme is called the “jobs guarantee” but does not include a legal duty. Officials have said funding for the programme comes from the Government’s wider £2.5 billion employment support package. Mr Milburn’s review will make a number of recommendations on how to curb the number of Neets – 18 to 24-year-olds not in employment, education or training – which topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. He is expected to call for under-25s to no longer be able to claim the health element of universal credit or personal independence payments, moving them instead to a “youth allowance”, paid at the same level as the standard rate of universal credit. Some Labour MPs – who last year pressured Sir Keir Starmer’s government to water down proposed welfare cuts – have voiced concerns over the extent of future support after Mr Milburn suggested some could receive fewer benefits. Ahead of its publication, Andy Burnham has described the report as a “watershed moment” but stopped short of committing to implementing its recommendations in full.

The Prime Minister also insisted paying for the reforms would not mean “more money” but “spending differently” in Government when pressed on the large upfront investment they are expected to require. Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said young people with a disability or health condition must accept that “this doesn’t always rule out work”. “Many employers, large and small, want to give people a chance and make the adjustments needed,” he told the Telegraph. He said his department had also signed a deal with the Tourism Alliance, the trade body for the UK visitor economy, aimed at creating 50,000 jobs for Neets in this Parliament, with work experience as a way into those jobs. Announcing the expansion of the youth jobs scheme, Mr McFadden said: “The longer someone is out of work, the harder it is to get back in, and no young person should be left waiting on a scrapheap for an opportunity. “That is why we are expanding our guaranteed jobs scheme across Great Britain and bringing it forward, so that help arrives when it matters most.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham accompanied by Mayor of London Sadiq (second left) Khan and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden (left), speaks to members of staff during his visit to Sainsbury's to highlight the government working with businesses. Picture: PA Images/Alamy