Taxpayers are footing the bill for taxis to take asylum seekers hundreds of miles to see a doctor, it has emerged.

The Home Secretary has ordered an urgent investigation into the use of taxis to transfer asylum seekers.

It is believed the annual bill runs into hundreds of millions of pounds.

According to The Sun, Home Office contractor Clearsprings Ready Homes spent nearly £350,000-a-month for 6,000 journeys at one firm.

Migrants who move hotels can keep the same doctor, meaning they need to be transported by taxi or mini cab to their appointments.

One said that he had been driven 250 miles, costing £300 each way for a knee check-up.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour are writing a blank cheque for illegal immigration.”

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook said: “These are not ordinary citizens just jumping on a bus. These are asylum seekers having claims processed. That’s why they’re in hotels in the first place.

“It’s very questionable why such a long distance was travelled.”

The Home Office said it did not have figures for how often taxis were used, or the total cost.