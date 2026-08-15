Sale of historic estate now up for redevelopment lacked clause which would have entitled taxpayer to money if value increased

Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, to take their selfies and group photos by the famous building. August 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Taxpayers face missing out on £140 million in windfall revenue from a Crown Estate land sale.

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Located near Taunton, the plot of land dates back to the 15th century and consists mainly of undeveloped farmland. Picture: Alamy

Campaigners believe that this means taxpayers have lost out on about £140 million which they would have been entitled to had the provision - known as an uplift clause - been inserted into the deal at a rate of 25 per cent. The Crown Estate is an independent business which manages land all over the country and shares its profits between the taxpayer and the monarch via the sovereign grant. Plans for the Taunton Garden Village development have not yet been submitted, and were obtained by campaign group Save Blackdown Vale via a Freedom of Information request. Rob Hossell, a member of the campaign group, told The Times: "We thought this was very unusual at the time, particularly after speaking to a number of planning professionals, none of whom could recall a comparable sale of land without an uplift/overage clause."

The Crown Estate is an independent business which manages more than 600,000 acres of land and shares its profits between the taxpayer and the monarch via the sovereign grant. Picture: Getty