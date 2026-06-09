Grants were given to companies linked to the Russian state, Covid loans were sent to Islamic State terrorists, and companies linked to the Chinese military were invested in

Islamist fighters in Somalia. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Terrorists and hostile states have been handed more than £28 billion of taxpayers' money through aid payments, a secret government report has revealed.

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Handouts in the form of foreign aid and Covid relief loans were funnelled into organised crime, with millions going to Russia and Islamic State. More than £28 billion ended up in the hands of those wishing to harm the UK between 2015 and 2021, according to the report. The findings were buried after the investigation was commissioned by the Cabinet Office during the previous Conservative government, with funds diverted out of the UK on a large scale to fund Britain's enemies. Grants were given to companies linked to the Russian state, Covid loans were sent to Islamic State terrorists and companies linked to the Chinese military were invested in, according to The Telegraph. Read More: 'Small mistakes can break big friendships': Zelenskyy weighs in on Reform UK councils lowering Ukrainian flags Read More: While Russia tests our defences, AUKUS is beginning to deliver

Kashmiri demonstrators hold up a flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Picture: Getty

Rebecca Harding, of the Centre for Economic Security, said the dossier should be a wake-up call that "economic warfare and economic security are more important than ever before". The secret document was created by assessing government grants between 2015 and 2021, consulting think tanks, and using open-source reporting on foreign aid fraud. Sources said there was also a concerted effort to obtain British public funds made by an organised crime network linked to Eastern Europe and backed by hostile state actors to encourage illegal immigration to the UK. The Telegram said the source declined to give further details, citing sensitivities surrounding the intelligence. Significant amounts of money also went to financing terrorism, malign states and domestic threats.

Islamic state fighters and two of the Islamic State commanders at the border between Syria and Iraq. Picture: Alamy

The report was commissioned by security officials in 2023 and was intended to be shared across the Foreign Office. However, officials under the last Tory government decided not to disclose it. Government rescue packages given out during the Covid-19 pandemic has been subject to extensive fraud. Releasing this report would have highlighted issues with the government grant process and raised questions on the due diligence conducted on grantees. Tom Keatinge, of the Rusi think tank said, given the landscape of threats to the UK, there was “a need to be more cautious about who is involved in projects that the government is funding, clearly. "This is a repeated and very public advice provided by the security service”. He said the management of the Covid loan scheme was “pretty disastrous”, adding: “If there’s a loophole, anyone can use that loophole – criminals, terrorists, anyone just making a quick buck.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Picture: Alamy