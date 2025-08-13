Fury over ‘taxpayer funded’ freebies for migrants - after 50,000 arrived since Starmer took power
Councils in England have been hit with criticism after an investigation revealed asylum seekers are being handed so-called “taxpayer-funded frebbies”, including cheap football tickets and discounts on bills.
According to reports, some asylum seekers were being offered generous perks, including days out, discounts on classes and university bursaries.
It comes after it emerged 50,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the first 13 months of Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.
According to a report by The Sun, councils across England have handed out a slew of perks, with one giving asylum seekers £1 Aston Villa match tickets for children.
Another allegedly gave asylum seekers half price on e-bikes, despite Army veterans and pensioners only getting a fifth off.
Rotherham Council has also reportedly begun giving asylum seekers access to the Rothercard - which gives families discounts on their bills.
Through this, asylum seekers are able to get 30 per cent discounts at Rother Valley Country Park.
The Sun also claims theatre tickets, massage vouchers and PlayStation consoles have been handed out by councils.
The councils named in the investigation are Rotherham, Calderdale, Richmond, Kingston, Birmingham and Wandsworth.
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel per boat has been on a steady upward trend since data was first recorded in 2018, when the average for the year was seven.
It then rose to an average of 11 per boat in 2019, 13 in 2020, 28 in 2021, 41 in 2022, 49 in 2023 and 53 in 2024.
The average for 2025 is currently running at 59 people per boat.
Speaking on the Isle of Wight, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Labour’s plan to smash the gangs was just a slogan. Things are so much worse since Labour came into office, they have no plans.
"Their one in, one out scheme isn’t going to work, and what we’re seeing is a lot of local communities having to pay the price and bear the brunt of the Government’s incompetence.”
Asked if the Conservatives could reduce the number of crossings from five figures to zero, Mrs Badenoch replied that “it wouldn’t happen straight away, but it would happen quickly”.
Mrs Badenoch said: “My team are now looking at what we can do in terms of detention centres, but stopping people from coming here in the first place – if they think they’re going to be sent to Rwanda and not get here, get a free hotel, get benefits, then they won’t come here.”
Reacting to the milestone being reached, Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour has surrendered our borders, and the consequences are being felt in our communities, from rising crime to shocking cases of rape and sexual assault by recent arrivals.”
He accused the Government of having “scrapped Conservative deterrents and created the conditions for chaos” and added: “This is an invasion Labour are too cowardly to confront.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer entered No 10 on July 5 last year, having secured a Labour victory with 412 Commons seats, ending 14 years in government for the Conservatives, who won 121.