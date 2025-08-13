Men believed to be migrants gesture from a window of the Barbican Thistle Hotel as anti-immigration, 'stand up to racism' and 'anti-fascist' groups all gather outside. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Councils in England have been hit with criticism after an investigation revealed asylum seekers are being handed so-called “taxpayer-funded frebbies”, including cheap football tickets and discounts on bills.

According to reports, some asylum seekers were being offered generous perks, including days out, discounts on classes and university bursaries. It comes after it emerged 50,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the first 13 months of Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership. According to a report by The Sun, councils across England have handed out a slew of perks, with one giving asylum seekers £1 Aston Villa match tickets for children. Read more: Police told to reveal ethnicity of suspects after cover up claims

Another allegedly gave asylum seekers half price on e-bikes, despite Army veterans and pensioners only getting a fifth off. Rotherham Council has also reportedly begun giving asylum seekers access to the Rothercard - which gives families discounts on their bills. Through this, asylum seekers are able to get 30 per cent discounts at Rother Valley Country Park.

The Sun also claims theatre tickets, massage vouchers and PlayStation consoles have been handed out by councils. The councils named in the investigation are Rotherham, Calderdale, Richmond, Kingston, Birmingham and Wandsworth. The number of migrants crossing the English Channel per boat has been on a steady upward trend since data was first recorded in 2018, when the average for the year was seven. It then rose to an average of 11 per boat in 2019, 13 in 2020, 28 in 2021, 41 in 2022, 49 in 2023 and 53 in 2024.