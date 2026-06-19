Grammy-nominated producer for Beyoncé and Drake found dead at home aged 29
Music producer Tay Keith has been found dead at home by police in Nashville, Tennessee
A Grammy-nominated producer who has worked for famous artists such as Drake, Beyoncé and Travis Scott has been found dead.
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Tay Keith - whose real name was Brytavious Chambers - was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by police.
No foul play is suspected but his cause of death is not yet known.
The Metro Nashville Police wrote on X on Thursday evening: "No foul play is suspected... his death is unclassified pending autopsy results".
Mr Keith co-produced Sicko Mode by Travis Scott and Nonstop by Drake in 2018, which came No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on the US Billboard Hot 100 table.
Tributes to the hip-hop producer have poured in from BlocBoy JB, HitKidd and DJ Scheme.
I’m telling yall man. Hold your loved ones close as ever…. Rip Tay Keith and absolute legend forever.— SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) June 18, 2026
The Florida-based artist, DJ Scheme wrote last night on X: "I’m telling y'all man. Hold your loved ones close as ever".
He received the Grammy nominations for Sick Mode in 2018 and again in 2024 for Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex.
In 2018 again, he founded Drumatized Music Group in Memphis, a music label and creative space.
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Growing up in Memphis, he began producing music at just 14 years-old and during his career collaborated with famous artists including Cardi B, Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Nas X, Future, Miley Cyrus and Eminem.
In 2025, he produced Jack Harlow's single Just Us, featuring Doja Cat as well as 4x4 by Travis Scott.