A Grammy-nominated producer who has worked for famous artists such as Drake, Beyoncé and Travis Scott has been found dead.

Tay Keith - whose real name was Brytavious Chambers - was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by police.

No foul play is suspected but his cause of death is not yet known.

The Metro Nashville Police wrote on X on Thursday evening: "No foul play is suspected... his death is unclassified pending autopsy results".

Mr Keith co-produced Sicko Mode by Travis Scott and Nonstop by Drake in 2018, which came No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on the US Billboard Hot 100 table.

Tributes to the hip-hop producer have poured in from BlocBoy JB, HitKidd and DJ Scheme.