The latest season The Bachelorette has been cancelled after a video emerged of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing a chair at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, it has been reported.

The video from 2023 shows the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star hurling multiple stools at her on again, off again partner as her young daughter is nearby.

In the video, her child can be heard crying in the background as the two are seen pushing and shoving each other.

The clip comes amid fresh claims of spousal abuse claims and the Utah Division of Children and Family Services is investigating ongoing allegations of violence between them.

A Disney Entertainment spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Her season of The Bachelorette was supposed to premiere Sunday but has now been pulled.