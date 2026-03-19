The Bachelorette cancelled amid domestic violence claims as video shows Taylor Frankie Paul 'hurling chair at ex-boyfriend'
The latest season The Bachelorette has reportedly been cancelled after a video emerged of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul throwing a chair at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
The latest season The Bachelorette has been cancelled after a video emerged of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing a chair at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, it has been reported.
Listen to this article
The video from 2023 shows the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star hurling multiple stools at her on again, off again partner as her young daughter is nearby.
In the video, her child can be heard crying in the background as the two are seen pushing and shoving each other.
The clip comes amid fresh claims of spousal abuse claims and the Utah Division of Children and Family Services is investigating ongoing allegations of violence between them.
A Disney Entertainment spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”
Her season of The Bachelorette was supposed to premiere Sunday but has now been pulled.
The 31-year-old was charged with assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child for the 2023 incident in Salt Lake City.
Court records show she pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August 2025, and the other four charges were dismissed with prejudice.
The arrest formed the main event in the first episode of Season One of “Mormon Wives.”
Their son, Ever, was born about a year after that argument.
A source connected to the reality dating show told TMZ no one at ABC had seen the video before TMZ posted it Thursday morning.
Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment, NBC reported.
Read more: Chuck Norris 'rushed to hospital' days after celebrating 88th birthday
Read more: KPop Demon Hunters set for global tour after Oscars success
Paul popularised the online subculture known as “MomTok," which resulted in the launch of Hulu's highly popular "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in 2024.
The show, which follows a group of Utah-based Mormon moms who post videos on TikTok, has documented Paul and Mortensen’s turbulent relationship, as well as the “MomTok” group’s fallout and rebuilding over the years.