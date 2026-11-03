Country singer Nicole Taylor of the band Taylor Red has died at the age of 35, her bandmate sisters confirmed.

Natalie said: “We thought she’d be here sharing her story of earthly healing. Instead, we’re sharing her story of heavenly healing and she’s at peace and no longer suffering, so we’re thankful for that.”

Her triplet sisters, Natalie and Nika, confirmed the news in a YouTube video, saying they were “shocked and heartbroken” to announce Nicole’s death.

Nicole died on September 28 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, following a battle with breast cancer.

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Nika added that Nicole was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2022, describing it as “very aggressive”. It later became stage four.

Nika said Nicole was “very black and white with what she believed and she wasn’t one to overthink too much.”

The sisters said the first instrument Nicole learned growing up was the drums and they described her as their “fearless leader”.

Nika added: “We want to thank y’all for your prayers and we want to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her along the way.”

The sisters, from the town of Hurley, Mississippi, became a band in 2010 and were originally known as Red Roots.

They released their first album, Red Roots, in 2011 and followed with two more albums over the next three years.

The group, who changed their name to Taylor Red in 2018, are signed with Christian music label Inpop Records based in Nashville.

Although they have not released an album since 2014, Taylor Red have developed a large following online, including on YouTube where their channel has more than 16 million subscribers.