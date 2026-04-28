Taylor Swift has moved to trademark her voice and likeness in an apparent move to protect her from artificial intelligence (AI) deepfakes. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Taylor Swift has moved to trademark her voice and likeness in an apparent move to protect her from artificial intelligence (AI) deepfakes.

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The pop superstar has filed three trademark applications in the US. The first used a photo of herself on stage during the record-breaking Eras Tour, and the following two were audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her last album, The Life of a Showgirl. The move follows actor Matthew McConaughey, who also used trademark law to try to protect his voice and image from AI-powered recreation earlier this year. Read More: Russia weaponising AI deepfakes in grey zone warfare to shatter Western support for Ukraine, report warns Read More: Travis Kelce says fiancee Taylor Swift helped motivate him to re-sign for Chiefs

The move follows actor Matthew McConaughey, who also used trademark law to try to protect his voice and image from AI-powered recreation earlier this year. Picture: Alamy