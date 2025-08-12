Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy after she announced a surprise new album titled The Life of a Showgirl.

The singer announced her 12th album in a promo for boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights at 12.12am ET on August 12.

She can be seen holding up the album, which has been blurred to hide the cover art, as she says: "This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

Speculation of a new album began on Monday morning, when the singer's team posted a carousel of 12 photos on social media with the caption: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

The album is now available for pre-order on Swift's official website as a vinyl for $29.99, and cassette for $19.99. There is also a CD and poster set available for pre-order for $12.99.

The new album will be released on October 13 2025.

Read more: Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

Read more: Madame Tussauds reveals 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures to go on display