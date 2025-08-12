Taylor Swift reveals new era as she announces album The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy after she announced a surprise new album titled The Life of a Showgirl.
The singer announced her 12th album in a promo for boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights at 12.12am ET on August 12.
She can be seen holding up the album, which has been blurred to hide the cover art, as she says: "This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl."
Speculation of a new album began on Monday morning, when the singer's team posted a carousel of 12 photos on social media with the caption: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"
The album is now available for pre-order on Swift's official website as a vinyl for $29.99, and cassette for $19.99. There is also a CD and poster set available for pre-order for $12.99.
The new album will be released on October 13 2025.
The star's eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department, released last year, broke the Spotify record for being the most-streamed album in a day.
Swift wrapped up her iconic Eras tour in December 2024 after playing 149 shows in 53 cities.
In the UK alone, she played to almost 1.2 million people, including eight nights at Wembley Stadium.
Earlier this year, Swift confirmed she now owns the rights to all of her music catalog, alongside her concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs.
The music megastar got the rights back to all of her albums after they were sold to a music producer in 2019.
An "elated" Swift penned a letter to her fans in which she confirmed "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."
She added: "To say this is my greatest dream is actually being pretty reserved about it".