Taylor Swift announces new album release date as tracklist teases collab with fellow popstar
Taylor Swift has revealed the release date and tracklist of The Life of a Showgirl featuring fellow star Sabrina Carpenter, as frenzied fans eagerly await the new Swift era.
She made the announcement during her appearance on her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
The singer revealed the album cover and track listing for the new album, which includes a collaboration with fellow chart-topper Sabrina Carpenter.
Swift also shared that the album, written during the European leg of her hugely successful Eras tour, will be released on October 3.
Unveiling a copy of the new record, the singer said: "This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It's something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour."
Travis Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was "still blowing my mind".
Swift said: "I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off.
"I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."
The 35-year-old also shared some social media posts revealing the album's artwork and 12-track listing to fans - with Carpenter featuring on the title song as the only collaboration.
And, baby, that's show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3
Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift
📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS
Fans reacted to the tracklist on social media, with tweets garnering tens of thousands of likes and comments.
One user posted a screenshot of an old tweet by Carpenter in 2009, when the then-teenager said: "Was trying to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest to win tickets and a chance to meet her but they said I had to be 14 :(“
The Swift fan that reposted the old tweet captioned it “Sabrina really went from not being able to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest to doing a whole song with her… This is such a full circle moment”
SABRINA REALLY WENT FROM NOT BEING ABLE TO ENTER A TAYLOR SWIFT KARAOKE CONTEST TO DOING A WHOLE SONG WITH HER 😭❤️🔥✨ THIS IS SUCH A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl
Swift teased that the upcoming record was "a lot more upbeat" than 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. The Life Of A Showgirl will also mark her reunion with producers Max Martin and Shellback.
“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said.
“I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”
The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift's first album since regaining control of her back catalogue and purchasing the rights to all of her concert films, music videos, album art and photography, as well as her unreleased songs.
The US popstar re-recorded her first six albums and released them as Taylor's Version, following a dispute with retired talent manager Scooter Braun.
Braun acquired the back catalogue when he bought Swift's former label.
Her master copies were then sold in a deal with Shamrock Capital, before Swift purchased them from the company in May.
Swift has released new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, but is yet to release her debut self-titled album or 2017's Reputation.
Speaking about acquiring her master recordings, Swift said: "A lot of record deals are set up in a way that artists don't own their master recordings. Owning your master recordings means that you have complete control and power over distribution, licensing, and essentially the way your legacy is shaped.
"My music has been sold a few times. The first time it was sold, it really ripped my heart out of my chest.
"I started basically defiantly re-recording my music because I wanted to own it. And this was the only way I thought it was ever going to happen.
"Re-recording my music, it was so exciting to get to have that opportunity. But I still thought about not owning my music every day. After the Eras tour, I had a meeting with my team and we decided this might be a good time to approach the current owners of it."
Swift then became emotional as she described the phone call from her mother afterwards to tell her "you got your music".
Her 12th studio album comes after Swift's billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December.
She made history last summer when the tour became the highest-grossing of all time, and Swift became the first solo artist to perform at London's Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.