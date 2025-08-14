Taylor Swift has announced the release date of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, as frenzied fans eagerly await the new Swift era. Picture: New Heights podcast/Youtube

By Josef Al Shemary

Taylor Swift has revealed the release date and tracklist of The Life of a Showgirl featuring fellow star Sabrina Carpenter, as frenzied fans eagerly await the new Swift era.

She made the announcement during her appearance on her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The singer revealed the album cover and track listing for the new album, which includes a collaboration with fellow chart-topper Sabrina Carpenter. Swift also shared that the album, written during the European leg of her hugely successful Eras tour, will be released on October 3. Unveiling a copy of the new record, the singer said: "This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It's something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour." Travis Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was "still blowing my mind". Swift said: "I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off. "I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating." The 35-year-old also shared some social media posts revealing the album's artwork and 12-track listing to fans - with Carpenter featuring on the title song as the only collaboration.

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z



Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025

Fans reacted to the tracklist on social media, with tweets garnering tens of thousands of likes and comments. One user posted a screenshot of an old tweet by Carpenter in 2009, when the then-teenager said: "Was trying to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest to win tickets and a chance to meet her but they said I had to be 14 :(" The Swift fan that reposted the old tweet captioned it "Sabrina really went from not being able to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest to doing a whole song with her… This is such a full circle moment"

SABRINA REALLY WENT FROM NOT BEING ABLE TO ENTER A TAYLOR SWIFT KARAOKE CONTEST TO DOING A WHOLE SONG WITH HER 😭❤️‍🔥✨ THIS IS SUCH A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/fHS7mHJEua — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 13, 2025

Swift teased that the upcoming record was "a lot more upbeat" than 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. The Life Of A Showgirl will also mark her reunion with producers Max Martin and Shellback. “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said. “I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.” The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift's first album since regaining control of her back catalogue and purchasing the rights to all of her concert films, music videos, album art and photography, as well as her unreleased songs. The US popstar re-recorded her first six albums and released them as Taylor's Version, following a dispute with retired talent manager Scooter Braun.