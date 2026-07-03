Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration
Gigi Hadid, Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Karlie Kloss, and Ellie Goulding have already been spotted ahead of the festivities in Manhattan
Hollywood icons, sporting heroes and music legends have descended on New York as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held what is suspected to be a luxurious wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.
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The highly anticipated event is thought to have included an intimate dinner on Thursday with around 100 guests, followed by Friday’s celebration with a guest list of around 1,000 people.
The guest list has already proven to be star-studded. Among the stars spotted so far are rapper Jay-Z, director Steven Spielberg, model Karlie Kloss, actor Jason Sudeikis, musician Benson Boone, singer Fergie, singer Ellie Goulding, author and podcaster Glennon Doyle and footballer wife Abby Wambach.
Actor Bradley Cooper was photographed in a black tuxedo following Thursday night's rehearsal dinner.
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Model Gigi Hadid, one of Swift’s closest friends, was pictured leaving after helping the Shake It Off singer prepare for the celebrations. She was later spotted in what appeared to be a bridesmaid’s dress.
Other possible bridesmaids are rumoured to be Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and Cara Delevingne, although this has not been officially confirmed.
In a surprising turn, former best friend Karlie Kloss was in attendance with her husband Josh Kushner, marking a noteworthy moment for Swift’s fans who have speculated over the pair’s friendship over recent years.
Musicians Fergie, Benson Boone, and the band The Chainsmokers were also snapped heading into the venue.
Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly among those rumoured to be performing this evening.
Fergie arrives ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Kmq9EOHybf— ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) July 3, 2026
Earlier on Friday, Jay-Z and Steven Spielberg touched down in Manhattan by helicopter for the celebrations.
Jay Z e Blue Ivy chegando agora há pouco em Nova York para o casamento da Taylor Swift. 🩷— Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) July 3, 2026
Há rumores de que a Beyoncé já está na cidade. pic.twitter.com/05Y7r0Id3h
Kelce’s guest list was also flooded with sports stars, including Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk, former Kansas City Chief Ross Travis.
📸| Steven Spielberg arrives to MSG for Taylor Swift’s wedding tonight! pic.twitter.com/t8S1ezusl4— The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 3, 2026
The rumoured wedding is heavily guarded by security, with surrounding roads closed and hundreds of NYPD officers deployed throughout the weekend.
💍| Benson Boone is on his way to the wedding of the century! pic.twitter.com/Ad9mqEvncx— Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026
Taxpayers are expected to pay more than $1 million in policing costs, while industry experts estimate the wider celebrations could cost upwards of $15 million, according to the Daily Mail.
Rumours of the wedding have not been officially confirmed by either Swift or Kelce.
Some reports suggest that the duo might have wed privately – but these claims remain unverified.