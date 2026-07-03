Gigi Hadid, Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Karlie Kloss, and Ellie Goulding have already been spotted ahead of the festivities in Manhattan

Rumours of the wedding have not been officially confirmed by either Swift or Kelce. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Hollywood icons, sporting heroes and music legends have descended on New York as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held what is suspected to be a luxurious wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.

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Bradley Cooper, who is dating Gigi Hadid, was seen in a tuxedo in Manhattan. Picture: Getty

Model Gigi Hadid, one of Swift’s closest friends, was pictured leaving after helping the Shake It Off singer prepare for the celebrations. She was later spotted in what appeared to be a bridesmaid’s dress. Other possible bridesmaids are rumoured to be Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and Cara Delevingne, although this has not been officially confirmed. In a surprising turn, former best friend Karlie Kloss was in attendance with her husband Josh Kushner, marking a noteworthy moment for Swift’s fans who have speculated over the pair’s friendship over recent years.

Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner made a surprise appearance. Picture: Getty

Musicians Fergie, Benson Boone, and the band The Chainsmokers were also snapped heading into the venue. Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly among those rumoured to be performing this evening.

Fergie arrives ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Kmq9EOHybf — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) July 3, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Jay-Z and Steven Spielberg touched down in Manhattan by helicopter for the celebrations.

Jay Z e Blue Ivy chegando agora há pouco em Nova York para o casamento da Taylor Swift. 🩷



Há rumores de que a Beyoncé já está na cidade. pic.twitter.com/05Y7r0Id3h — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) July 3, 2026

Kelce’s guest list was also flooded with sports stars, including Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk, former Kansas City Chief Ross Travis.

📸| Steven Spielberg arrives to MSG for Taylor Swift’s wedding tonight! pic.twitter.com/t8S1ezusl4 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 3, 2026

The rumoured wedding is heavily guarded by security, with surrounding roads closed and hundreds of NYPD officers deployed throughout the weekend.

💍| Benson Boone is on his way to the wedding of the century! pic.twitter.com/Ad9mqEvncx — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026