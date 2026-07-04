Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale love story, from friendship bracelets to 'I Do'
The pop sensation, 36, and the NFL star, 36, are officially husband and wife... but how exactly did these two draw up the playbook for the romance of the decade?
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After months of speculation, Taylor and Travis tied the knot in a spectacular blowout at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The couple exchanged their vows in front of 1,000 guests during a ceremony officiated by their close friend Adam Sandler. Both the bride and groom were dressed in Christian Dior, Taylor's publicist later confirmed.
Taylor and Travis have kept fans on their toes for months, but at exactly 7.30pm local time on Friday (12.30am BST), large screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG.
The star-studded wedding comes after the couple announced their engagement in August 2025. But how exactly did an NFL tight end and a pop princess draw up the playbook for the ultimate pop-culture fairytale? Let’s rewind the tape to see where this love story first kicked off.
Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden
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Travis tried to seduce Taylor by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts in 2023. He was unsuccessful on that occasion, so he publicly declared his interest in the pop superstar on his New Height podcast in July of the same year - and it worked. They began seeing each other shortly afterwards.
However, insiders have told the Daily Mail that Travis allegedly had a 'no-strings-attached' mentality in those first few summer months.
'He wasn't looking for anything serious - that's for sure,' one source said. 'He was dating other people at the same time before they went public.'
A second source confirmed: 'He was definitely still dating around [in the beginning].'
But in September 2023, Taylor sent fans into a frenzy when she made a surprise appearance at Travis' Kansas city Chiefs game. She was spotted watching the game alongside Travis' mom Donna and cheered on him as he scored a touchdown.
After the game, they were seen walking out together, with Taylor dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear.
Sources confirmed that they were not 'exclusive' until September 2023, when she made her debut at Arrowhead Stadium.
One source told the outlet that Travis thought the friendship bracelet move was more of a 'joke' and didn't actually 'think it was going to go anywhere'. Meanwhile, other sources claimed that he would be slow to respond to her texts at times.
'[He wasn't avoiding her], but you're not going to be pressed onto something if you're not looking for something serious,' one source said. 'He just wasn't pursuing her heavily. He's a football player!'
'Travis wasn't looking for anything serious and once you get into the Taylor world, it's instantly serious,' another added.
And it looks like Taylor was on the fence about dating the football star as well. In her December documentary, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, she said: 'I had been very non-athlete. Because I'm not one, and I've always just been like, "Well, what would we talk about?"'
In fact, it was her mother Andrea who encouraged her to give him a shot. Andrea, 68, said in Taylor's documentary: 'I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show, he brought you something from your world. To me, that really said a lot. So, I thought that was really sweet, and I liked it.'
And soon enough, Taylor and Travis fell head over heels for each other and realised that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.
In August 2025, just before he popped the question, Taylor appeared on his podcast and said: "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago."
The NFL tight end proposed just after that podcast episode, and they broke the news in a joint Instagram post on August 26, writing: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The announcement set the internet on fire, setting the stage for July 3, when the pair officially took over Madison Square Garden to say 'I do' - and the rest is history.