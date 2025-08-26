Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer announced the engagement on Instagram with a post that read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." A series of images show the pair in a loving embrace surrounded by pink and white flowers. She also shared a close up shot of the huge engagement ring. The couple started dating in 2023 after Kelce made his feelings for Swift known on his podcast New Heights. Swift shocked football fans and Swifties alike when a few months later she was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs from Kelce’s suite alongside his mom, Donna.

The singer became a regular attendee of her partner's games, and has been credited for pulling in a female fan base for the team. Kelce returned the favour by joining Swift on stage during the Eras tour in London in 2024. He dressed up as one of her dancers and joined in the performance, carrying her across the stage. He was even pictured with Swift as they met Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, when they attended the concert. This month Swift made her first appearance on Kelce's podcast that he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, where she announced her 12th studio album.

Earlier this year, Swift confirmed she now owns the rights to all of her music catalog, alongside her concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. The music megastar got the rights back to all of her albums after they were sold to a music producer in 2019. An "elated" Swift penned a letter to her fans in which she confirmed "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."