Taylor Swift announces new single 'Patient Zero' after dropping cryptic hints for fans
The musician is known for leaving a paper trail of mysteries behind throughout her discography, which her fans, known as “Swifties”, frequently dissect and analyse.
Taylor Swift has announced the release of a new single, much to the delight of her fans who have been speculating after the star began dropping mysterious hints on her social media.
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On Tuesday, Swift launched a countdown on her website for 7 pm and changed her Instagram bio to: “And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u.”
The musician is known for leaving a paper trail of mysteries behind throughout her discography, which her fans, known as “Swifties”, frequently dissect and analyse.
She has since announced that her new single, Patient Zero, is available for pre-order over the next 24 hours.
The star shared the news on Instagram: “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours.”
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In August, Donald Trump's staffers were forced to remove Taylor Swift's songs from campaign posts after the singer banned the White House from using her tracks on Tiktok.
Over the previous weeks, the White House had added the Ophelia hitmaker's tracks to its posts, triggering pushback from the star's loyal fanbase online.
However, for a number of weeks the Trump team's posts remained online, causing many Taylor Swift fans to question her apparent lack of action.
It comes after the US President launched repeated attacks on the hitmaker, including that he "hated" her in one online post.
The comments follow Swift backing Democratic rival Kamala Harris for President during her 2024 campaign.
The 36-year-old superstar has vocally spoken out against the US President in the past, posting on social media that Mr Trump was "WELL AWARE we do not want him as our president" during his 2020 presidential campaign.
The latest post in question was posted on Monday to Trump's TikTok account, which has 14 million followers.
The post depicted Donald and Melania Trump from behind, as fireworks exploded overhead, with the wording: "Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president."
Soundtracked by Swift's hit song 'August' taken from the singer's Folklore album, with the caption spelling out the deliberate use of the track to clear up any confusion.
"I'm sure @ Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!" Trump's team wrote.
Just days later, the track was no longer playing over the post, with text reading: "The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country."