The musician is known for leaving a paper trail of mysteries behind throughout her discography, which her fans, known as “Swifties”, frequently dissect and analyse.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 55th Annual Induction And Awards Gala. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Taylor Swift has announced the release of a new single, much to the delight of her fans who have been speculating after the star began dropping mysterious hints on her social media.

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In August, Donald Trump's staffers were forced to remove Taylor Swift's songs from campaign posts after the singer banned the White House from using her tracks on Tiktok. Over the previous weeks, the White House had added the Ophelia hitmaker's tracks to its posts, triggering pushback from the star's loyal fanbase online. However, for a number of weeks the Trump team's posts remained online, causing many Taylor Swift fans to question her apparent lack of action. It comes after the US President launched repeated attacks on the hitmaker, including that he "hated" her in one online post. The comments follow Swift backing Democratic rival Kamala Harris for President during her 2024 campaign.

Taylor Swift performs at Anfield football stadium during the Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy