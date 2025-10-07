Taylor Swift reveals why close friend Ed Sheeran only found out about engagement through Instagram
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August
Taylor Swift has revealed her close friend Ed Sheeran found out the news of her engagement to NFL footballer Travis Kelce along with the rest of the world on social media, saying the British singer "doesn't have a phone".
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, the 35-year-old said communicating with Sheeran can be an intensive process.
While playing a game of true or false, Swift was asked by Fallon if Sheeran learned about the engagement "like everyone else did: on Instagram", to which she replied: "So true (but) I have a perfect explanation, he doesn't have a phone."
She continued: "So he doesn't have a phone, and this is like one thing I love about him, it's very eccentric, love it.
"I'm going through my texts... and he just wasn't there. You have to email him.
"If you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad. You have to give it to him like he's a child.
"This is one of my absolute favourite people on the planet. When the news came out, I was like 'Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!'
"He's like family. I love him. But he doesn't have a phone."
Swift was introduced by Fallon in a Life Of A Showgirl-inspired musical number, before showing off the engagement ring fiance Kelce proposed to her with.
"I look at it constantly. It doesn't feel in any way normal for me," she told Fallon.
"He's just my favourite person I've ever met, no offence to everyone else."
The pair revealed their engagement in August after two years of dating, announcing in a joint Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Swift's appearance comes after the Official Charts Company revealed The Life Of A Showgirl secured the biggest opening week of 2025 so far in the UK albums chart.
The 12-track album, released on Friday, has already reached 304,000 chart units, beating the opening week of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which achieved 270,000 units in its first full week last year.
Swift is on track to secure her 14th number one album in the UK if she manages to stay at the top of the chart.