Taylor Swift has revealed her close friend Ed Sheeran found out the news of her engagement to NFL footballer Travis Kelce along with the rest of the world on social media, saying the British singer "doesn't have a phone".

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, the 35-year-old said communicating with Sheeran can be an intensive process.

While playing a game of true or false, Swift was asked by Fallon if Sheeran learned about the engagement "like everyone else did: on Instagram", to which she replied: "So true (but) I have a perfect explanation, he doesn't have a phone."

She continued: "So he doesn't have a phone, and this is like one thing I love about him, it's very eccentric, love it.

"I'm going through my texts... and he just wasn't there. You have to email him.

"If you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad. You have to give it to him like he's a child.

"This is one of my absolute favourite people on the planet. When the news came out, I was like 'Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!'

"He's like family. I love him. But he doesn't have a phone."

