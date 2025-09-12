The singer could now give evidence in court amid the ongoing legal battle between the Gossip Girl actor and the US director.

Taylor Swift to give evidence in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Taylor Swift will reportedly give evidence in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl actress is suing the director over allegations of sexual harassment - which he denies. Court documents are understood to show the singer's been asked to take part in a deposition. However, she will only provide evidence if the judge agrees to extending the evidence deadline until after her new album comes out.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively seen out and about during a night out celebrating Taylor Swift s birthday in New York City on December 13, 2023. Copyright: xRWx. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a a judge dismissed a counter lawsuit filed by Mr Baldoni against his It Ends With Us co-star after she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal the 'Delicate' singer is set to be deposed in the week commensing October 20. However, such a deposition can only take place if Justin's legal team can persuade a judge to extend the crucial evidence deadline. Ms Swift is godmother to one of Blake and Ryan Reynolds' children, with the pop star unwillingly dragged into the bitter legal battle between the pair. The actress is suing Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. Mr Baldoni has verdantly denied the accusations against him, subsequently filing a counter-suit for civil extortion and defamation.

It Ends with Us was directed by Justin Baldoni and starred Blake Lively - with the pair now locked in a legal battle. Picture: Alamy

It's but the latest chapter in a long-running and intensifying legal battle following the release of the darkly romantic on set drama. Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios counter-sued in January for 400 million dollars (£294.9 million). He accused Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

Blake Lively's case could see Taylor Swift give evidence in court in the case against Justin Baldoni. Picture: Alamy