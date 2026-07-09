A New York artist has been selling rubbish he collected from outside Madison Square Garden on the night of Taylor Swift’s wedding.

Each small item of filthy waste plucked from New York pavements is being sold for $25 a pop.

The rubbish is put into clear plastic boxes and stamped with the slogan JUST&T MARRIED - the same slogan used by Swift on the exterior of Madison Square Garden moments after she tied the knot with Travis Kelce.

Rather astonishingly, the entire collection - painstakingly collated by artist Justin Gignac - sold out within hours.

None of the rubbish was from inside the venue - it was found on the surrounding streets.

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