Taylor Swift fans pay $25 for pieces of wedding day rubbish from outside Madison Square Garden
A New York artist has been selling rubbish he collected from outside Madison Square Garden on the night of Taylor Swift’s wedding.
Listen to this article
Each small item of filthy waste plucked from New York pavements is being sold for $25 a pop.
The rubbish is put into clear plastic boxes and stamped with the slogan JUST&T MARRIED - the same slogan used by Swift on the exterior of Madison Square Garden moments after she tied the knot with Travis Kelce.
Rather astonishingly, the entire collection - painstakingly collated by artist Justin Gignac - sold out within hours.
None of the rubbish was from inside the venue - it was found on the surrounding streets.
Read more: Labour MPs draw up 'Pestminster' list of MPs accused of inappropriate behaviour
Read more: England fans to get bank holiday if Three Lions win World Cup, Starmer suggests
Dressed in a black tie and a pair of yellow rubber gloves, Mr Gignac used a litter picker to make keepsakes out of items like a left AirPod, used straws, and other miscellaneous items of rubbish.
He posted on his website: “Collected from the edge of a love story outside Madison Square Garden, as close to Taylor & Travis’s big day as you could’ve gotten without an invite. This is the debut of Pocket Garbage, so you can carry a piece of the greatest day of your... I mean, their lives, wherever you go.”
“Each sculpture is carefully arranged and sealed so it won’t leak or smell,” he added.