The aquarium were flooded with calls after she wore the t-shirt at an album release party.

The pop star was spotted wearing a vintage Monterey Bay Aquarium T-shirt during a release party movie for her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A California aquarium has raised more than $2 million for sea otter conservation in just two days after Taylor Swift wears a decades-old T-shirt.

The pop star was spotted wearing a vintage Monterey Bay Aquarium otter conservation T-shirt during a release party movie for her new album The Life of a Showgirl, sending fans racing to find the same shirt. After being flooded with calls, the aquarium decided to re-release the 1990s shirt as part of a campaign to raise $1.3 million, a nod to Swift’s favourite number. The fundraiser smashed its target in under eight hours, averaging about $100,000 every 15 minutes, Liz MacDonald, the aquarium’s director of content strategy said “We definitely had a little Taylor Swift dance party in the office yesterday afternoon when we hit the goal,” she told Associated Press. Read More: Taylor Swift releases highly anticipated new album The Life Of A Showgirl

By Friday afternoon, the aquarium had raised more than $2 million. Picture: Monterey Bay Aquarium

By Friday afternoon, the aquarium had raised more than $2 million, and fans donating at least $65.13 will receive one of the special shirts. How Swift - who was only three years old when the shirt was last produced - got hold of it remains a mystery. She and fiancé Travis Kelce have been seen visiting nearby Carmel, but MacDonald said the aquarium isn’t aware of them having stopped by. MacDonald added that staff have enjoyed guessing what drew Swift to the design: “One of my favorite theories is that we have a sea otter on our exhibit whose name is Opal and she was named by the fans through an online poll, and I wonder if Taylor Swift may have been one of the people that voted for the name Opal,” she said. Opal is Mr Kelce’s birthstone and Opalite is the name of one of Swift’s new songs.

🧡 Your response was beyond our Wildest Dreams. We hear you loud and clear, and we’re so grateful for the All Too Well... Posted by Monterey Bay Aquarium on Friday, October 17, 2025