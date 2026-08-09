Taylor Swift songs removed from Trump's social media posts as singer blocks White House use
It comes after the singer faced criticism over her apparent lack of action after Donald Trump's team soundtracked their posts with Swift's back catalogue
Donald Trump's staffers have been forced to remove Taylor Swift's songs from campaign posts after the singer banned the White House from using her tracks on Tiktok.
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Recent weeks have seen the White House add the Ophelia hitmaker's tracks to its posts, triggering pushback from the star's loyal fanbase online.
However, for a number of weeks the Trump team's posts remained online, causing many Taylor Swift fans to question her apparent lack of action.
It comes after the US President launched repeated attacks on the hitmaker, including that he "hated" her in one online post.
The comments follow Swift backing Democratic rival Kamala Harris for President during her 2024 campaign.
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The 36-year-old superstar has vocally spoken out against the US President in the past, posting on social media that Mr Trump was "WELL AWARE we do not want him as our president" during his 2020 presidential campaign.
The latest post in question was posted on Monday to Trump's TikTok account, which has 14 million followers.
The post depicted Donald and Melania Trump from behind, as fireworks exploded overhead, with the wording: "Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president."
Soundtracked by Swift's hit song 'August' taken from the singer's Folklore album, with the caption spelling out the deliberate use of the track to clear up any confusion.
"I'm sure @ Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!" Trump's team wrote.
Just days later, the track was no longer playing over the post, with text reading: "The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country."