It comes after the singer faced criticism over her apparent lack of action after Donald Trump's team soundtracked their posts with Swift's back catalogue

Taylor Swift performs at Anfield football stadium during the Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump's staffers have been forced to remove Taylor Swift's songs from campaign posts after the singer banned the White House from using her tracks on Tiktok.

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Recent weeks have seen the White House add the Ophelia hitmaker's tracks to its posts, triggering pushback from the star's loyal fanbase online. However, for a number of weeks the Trump team's posts remained online, causing many Taylor Swift fans to question her apparent lack of action. It comes after the US President launched repeated attacks on the hitmaker, including that he "hated" her in one online post. The comments follow Swift backing Democratic rival Kamala Harris for President during her 2024 campaign. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'to receive full royal funeral' despite being stripped of titles Read more: Joe Biden’s 'painful' prostate cancer has spread to other parts of his body, son Hunter Biden reveals