US singer Taylor Swift is to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Swift will be honoured alongside other musicians including Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss.

The group will be inducted at the 2026 Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 11.

Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) chairman Nile Rodgers said: "The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs.

"Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans.

"Everything originates from the song and its creator.