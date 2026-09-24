Taylor Swift has teased the launch of a new music video starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

Swift will receive the inaugural artist director honours at the ceremony.

The single will be out on Friday and it will be followed by an accompanying video which will premiere at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift, 36, announced earlier this week that she is set to release Patient Zero – her first single since she got married to NFL star Travis Kelce in July.

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The cold, stark and cinematic video for Patient Zero is set in a brutalist house overlooking a large pool and opens with Swift looking in a mirror.

Three figures later appear in the middle of a hallway, two silhouettes of women which appear to be Swift and Johnson looking up at a statue of a man.

Another shot captures two roses carefully placed on top of a snowy tombstone, revealing Swift as she comforts Johnson’s character.

Notably the pair seem to be wearing matching costumes and often mirror one another, suggesting one may be replacing the other in the video narrative.

The video also features Farrell walking away from a luxury sports car before the trio appear together on screen, with Johnson staring angrily at Farrell while Swift struts towards the camera.

US actress Johnson, 36, is best known for starring in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise and The Materialists, while Irish actor Farrell, 50, is known for The Banshees Of Inisherin as well as The Batman.

The video follows Swift’s star-studded video for Opalite, which she released in February and featured cameos from celebrity guests who appeared alongside her on The Graham Norton Show.

Irish presenter Norton was among the line-up along with actor Cillian Murphy, singer Lewis Capaldi, About Time star Domhnall Gleeson, as well as actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Directed by Swift, the video marked the singer’s return to the chart summit and secured her a sixth number one single.

On Wednesday, she announced the release of an expanded version of her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl with four new songs which will be released on Friday.

The new tracks were written after the record, which became the fastest-selling album in US history in its first week, with four million equivalent units sold, was released.