Taylor Swift will unveil her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Friday, amid a frenzy of fan excitement.

The record, which is expected to top charts around the world, will be released at 5am in the UK, with many Swifties expected to set early alarm clocks.

The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title song as the only collaboration.

She said she recorded it while in Europe on the Eras Tour, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

Swift last worked with the Swedish duo in 2017 on her album Reputation but has since favoured collaborations with Jack Antonoff and The National's Aaron Dessner.

She has already announced a music video for first track The Fate Of Ophelia and other notable track titles include Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Eldest Daughter and Ruin The Friendship.

Fans have speculated Opalite could be about her fiance Travis Kelce, whose birth stone is opal.

Eldest Daughter takes the fifth spot on the track list, which is always the most significant song on the album, while there has been online gossip that Ruin The Friendship could be about her relationship with Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Elizabeth Taylor, most likely named after the Cleopatra actress, follows in a long history of her songs referencing other famous people.