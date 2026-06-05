Taylor Swift has said writing a song for the new Toy Story film "felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time".

The pop megastar returned to her country roots for her new single 'I Knew It, I Knew You'.

Swift, 36, said she was a “Toy Story kid from the age of 5” and it felt "second nature" to write a song for the toy cowgirl Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack.

In a post on Instagram, which accompanies a home video of her as a child dressed in a cowgirl outfit, she said: “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.

“Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.

“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.

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