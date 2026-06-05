Taylor Swift returns to her country roots as she reveals new song for Toy Story 5
Swift, 36, said she was a “Toy Story kid from the age of 5” and it felt "second nature" to write a song for the toy cowgirl Jessie
Taylor Swift has said writing a song for the new Toy Story film "felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time".
Listen to this article
The pop megastar returned to her country roots for her new single 'I Knew It, I Knew You'.
Swift, 36, said she was a “Toy Story kid from the age of 5” and it felt "second nature" to write a song for the toy cowgirl Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack.
In a post on Instagram, which accompanies a home video of her as a child dressed in a cowgirl outfit, she said: “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.
“Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.
“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.
Read More: Man, 21, jailed for 15 years after plotting terror attack at Taylor Swift concert
Read More: Taylor Swift applies to trademark her voice and likeness in bid to prevent AI deepfakes
“Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film.
“Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years.
“You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.
“By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”
The song marks a reunion between Swift and her producer collaborator Antonoff, who was absent from her most recent album The Life Of A Showgirl.
Swift hinted her involvement in Toy Story 5 for weeks with a series of "TS: billboards - a play on Toy Story and Swift’s shared initials - appearing in London, Mexico City, Los Angeles and more with the film's iconic white cloud background alongside yellow text.
One video of a TS billboard shared by Pixar featured Jessie dancing in front of it.
The post was captioned: “She’s making those moves up as she goes!” - referring to a Swift song lyric.
The billboards all featured 13 clouds – a reference to Swift’s favourite number.