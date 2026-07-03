Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced that they are married with a glittering sign outside their Madison Square Garden venue.

The couple have officially tied the knot inside the iconic arena after they announced their engagement in August 2025.

Huge screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG at 7.30pm local time, an hour after Taylor's SUV was seen pulling into the venue.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.